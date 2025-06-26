Runner whose penis is exposed mid race wins despite 'equipment failure'

World champion hurdler Chris Robinson triumphed in the 400 metres hurdles at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Wednesday (25 June), despite an unexpected wardrobe malfunction.

During the race, Robinson’s shorts slipped, briefly exposing him. He attempted several times to adjust them while running, but eventually carried on without being able to fix the problem.

Undeterred by the distraction, Robinson crossed the finish line first, clocking a time of 48.95 seconds. In celebration, he performed a somersault on the track before lying back with a smile, enjoying his victory.

Commentators Tim Hutching and Hannah England couldn’t contain their laughter, referring to the incident as an "equipment failure."

“That’s a brilliant run from the American – to be constantly adjusting certain parts of his equipment and certainly his anatomy down the home straight and that top bend,” they remarked.

“Goodness me … constant adjustments going on, manhandling going on with his left hand.”

They also apologised for the slow-motion replays, explaining: “There hasn’t been time to censor them, but well done to Chris Robinson for battling a problem that does emerge occasionally."

Inevitably, the internet did its thing, with one crudely joking: "He was running with three legs. That's cheating."

Another humoured: "That smile at the end?? Ya, he knew what he was doing, trying to trip his competition up."

A third simply quipped: "That’s nuts."

Meanwhile, one spectator took a more measured approach, commenting: "Chris Robinson's concentration and strength are really admirable as he was able to run 48.05 despite being distracted. Champions rely not only on the body, but also on the mentality!"

See the uncensored clip here – be warned that it features graphic content.

