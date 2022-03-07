Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina, is fed up and called out Fox Sports sports personality Skip Bayless for "harassing" her husband and "calling him out of his name."

"I just found out that @shipbayless blocked me on Twitter … as though I'm the one harassing him and calling him out of his name," Nina, who is a trained marriage and family therapist, wrote on her Instagram story on Friday, according to screengrabs posted on social media.

Bayless, well-known for his outlandish comments and tweets that divide the internet, continuously calls the Lakers' point guard "Westbrik" amid his months-long shooting slump.

"Mr. Bayless, I'm a real person... Don't try to erase me from your reality to make yourself feel better about your choices," Westbrook continued.

Towards the end of the post, she added: "Just do better."

On the other hand, other screen grabs showed what was a supposed deleted tweet by Westbrook that she responded with: "I was mistaken… Twitter fingers. I'm not blocked and free to respond to his tweets, which I gladly will. :)."

And in another tweet, Westbrook, who is also a former UCLA basketball player, urged Bayless to apologise to her husband.

You're disrespectful, and I'm extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize," she wrote, in part.

Bayless did acknowledge Westbrook's deleted tweet and responded with the following: Dear Mrs. Westbrook: Thank you for clarifying that I didn't block you. I've never blocked anybody and never will. I welcome your criticism and appreciate your defending your husband. But I will continue to tell the truth as I see it.

Just last week, Bayless questioned why the Lakers made the trade for Westbrook, whose performance gave him a spot on the bench this season.

Last summer, the Lakers got Westbrook intending to create a Big 3 with James and Anthony Davis. But Westbrook seems to have had some issues finding his momentum.

As reported by Bleacher Report, Westbrook and the franchise are on the same page about finding him a new team to play for this summer.

