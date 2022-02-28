Video

Are LeBron and the Lakers just bad?

The Early Line’s Kevin Walsh spoke about how bad the Los Angeles Lakers have played this season.

“I’ve seen this from Lebron occasionally; he just doesn’t care. Now he has to go out there and tell the Lakers ‘don’t worry man, I’m going to stay, which by the way is a lie,” Walsh said.

“He’s doing that, so they trade the 2027 and the 2029 draft picks to ensure that they get him help for the off-season because I don’t think he’s going to request a trade, but he is if the Lakers do nothing.”

