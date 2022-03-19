People love hummus and people love chocolate. But, it turns out, not always at the same time.

Social media users have been reacting after Sainsbury’s unveiled a new product for Easter, with some claiming the supermarket had gone ‘too far’.

Easter, of course, is right around the corner, with the holiday falling on April 17 this year, and Sainsbury’s is getting in on the act early.

As well as all the usual eggs and sweet treats on the shelves, there’s something else which has caught the eye – chocolate hummus.

The chain has put a spin on a classic healthy snack by adding chocolate to the chickpea-based dip, and no-one is sure what to make of it.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Since being noticed and posted online, the unusual dish has got a lot of people talking.

It first got talked about after Manchester Evening News reporter Adam Maidment posted a picture and said he bought the snack by mistake.

The reactions have been varied – and some really aren’t keen on the idea.

“That’s disgusting,” one wrote.

“Nah tbf why would you need to check your houmous wasn't chocolate flavoured?” another said.

However, others were much more positive.

“I love this. Keep selling please,” a happy customer wrote.

“Apart from the golden syrup, the ingredients are far healthier than an Easter egg!” one more said.

A tub of the chocolate hummus will set you back £1, and is available in the run up to Easter. Sainsbury’s describes it as: “Carrot batons and a dip made from cooked chickpeas, golden syrup, sesame seed paste, cocoa powder and concentrated lemon juice.”

Would you try it out? The jury’s still out on this one.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.