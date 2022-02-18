Two sisters have left people absolutely baffled by claiming that their children are brothers, cousins and twins.

Brittany and Briana are identical twin sisters who also married identical twin brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers.

The two couples each had a baby son, born within months of one another. Unsurprisingly, the two babies, Jett and Jax, have physical similarities – both babies have blue eyes. But, they also don’t look exactly the same.

The families Instagram account has 114k followers and they have really confused people with a post about their children.

In the post, they said their sons are, “Cousins, genetic brothers, and quaternary twins”.

It’s fair to say many people were puzzled by how this all could possibly be true, but apparently, it is.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One person commented: “Not arguing just really trying to understand the science.”

Another commenter explained, writing: “Their mothers and fathers are identical twins. Both sets of parents then had kids. Same exact DNA created both.”

Even though the boys are cousins, one user explained that because of their DNA, they would show up as siblings on a DNA test.

Someone else added: “If you were to run their DNA it would show up as twins/siblings. Not cousins.”

After both sets of twins met each other at a festival in 2017, they had a joint wedding just one year later in 2018. Now, both families live together in the same house.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.