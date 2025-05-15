Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Season 2: The Mormon Mom TikTok scandal explained

The “Mormon moms” of TikTok have carved out their own unique corner of the platform, but who are they and why have they risen to social media fame off the back of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives?

The show has now returned for season 2, proving that the world has become just as obsessed with their lives behind closed doors.

For those unaware, Mormons are a religious and cultural group which is part of the Latter Day Saint movement. It was started in New York during the 1820s and its followers believe that Jesus is the savior of the world.

Interest in the lives of Mormon communities has risen recently thanks to the release of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives on Hulu,increasing the profile of some TikTok famous Mormon influencers.

Mormon mothers Taylor Paul and Whitney Leavitt are both avid users of TikTok, sharing everything from clips about their family lives to viral dance videos.

Their content is perhaps surprising for members belonging to a culture that is typically deemed conservative, but that is far from the only shocking scandal to emerge.

In 2023, Paul was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges in an incident where her 5-year-old daughter was struck by a thrown chair. Paul reached a plea deal.

Despite this, her TikTok following has continued to climb and she has criticised some members of the religion for suggesting she is making the church look bad.

The Hulu show confronts the viral Mormon “momfluencer” sex scandal which erupted on TikTok in 2022 when Paul revealed that she was getting a divorce and that she had engaged in some “soft swinging” with other married friends in the group.

The reality show features other Mormon influencers Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Wessel, Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Mathews.

Season 2 of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

