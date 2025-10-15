Netflix's Top 10 chart is currently boasting some of the best watches of the year right now - whether you're still squirming at the twisted dramatisation of Ed Gein's crimes, on the edge of your seat watching Wayward, or sitting back and relaxing to Boots.

But, there's one show that's crept all the way up to the number three spot in that list - and it's not even from this year.

Fearless, which is an ITV crime drama released way back in 2017, is very quickly becoming a show everyone's talking about, for its gripping storyline and shocking twist at the end.

At the time of broadcast it was hailed as "absolutely superb" and "thrilling" by viewers, and now it's picking up momentum once again, no doubt in part due to the success of shows like Monster and Hostage, which both also contain dark themes.

The six-episode series stars Helen McCrory (best known for Peaky Blinders), Sam Swainsbury, Wunmi Mosaku, and Michael Gambon in some of its leading roles.

The plot for Fearless reads: "The series follows human-rights lawyer Emma Banville (Helen McCrory) as she tries to prove convicted murderer Kevin Russell innocent of the murder of schoolgirl Linda Simms 14 years earlier. Russell asserts that he is innocent of the crime, and Emma believes that his conviction was a miscarriage of justice. She goes to extreme lengths to discover the truth."

"A thrilling series which I binge watched in one day. Would highly recommend for anyone into this genre", one reviewer wrote.

"This story is very complex and the characters are fully developed and interesting. From the first episode you will be drawn in and the time will fly by. All of the clues are there, but you may not guess the outcome", another alluded.

Unfortunately the series was never renewed for a second season, and it's unlikely we'll get one as both Helen McCrory and Michael Gambon passed away in the years following the show.

