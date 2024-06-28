Shania Twain shares kitchen ingredient hack for removing make up

As Shania Twain gears up to hit the Glastonbury stage, people have turned their attention to her little-known skincare hack to remove her makeup.

In a video for Harper's Bazaar, Twain said she's been heading to her kitchen cupboards for years to create her very own DIY face scrub.

In the clip, the 'You're Still the One' singer reached for some sugar and olive oil, explaining: "I just mix that in the palm of my hand, I don’t use make-up remover, per se. I really just combine the olive oil and the sugar.

"I don’t rub it in hard, I’m just softly doing this."

While this may initially sound genius, many commentators with sensitive skin weren't as impressed.

"My sensitive skin is screaming," one person quipped, while another added: "Crying in broken skin barrier."

One expert, Dr Stephen Humble, medical director of Hedox Clinic Harley Street, strongly advised against trying this at home.

"As much as I love Shania Twain, I think her recommending and demonstrating the Olive Oil and Sugar Scrub technique is bad advice", he said.

"Sugar's abrasive texture can irritate sensitive skin and cause micro-trauma, particularly around the delicate eye area."

He suggested that olive oil could, in fact, clog pores and "significantly worsen acne".

"Additionally, allergic reactions to these ingredients are also possible, leading to redness, itching, or swelling," Dr Humble continued, offering alternative advice to use an enzyme mask "to exfoliate and brighten the skin".

