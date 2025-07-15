Trump jokes about riling the stock markets at White House Faith Luncheon

Donald Trump joked about his affects on the stock markets during the recent White House Faith Luncheon.

Taking a moment to thank treasury secretary Scott Bessent for calming the markets every time he goes on TV Trump said: "I go on television I rile the market, and I say we better send him in there."

For almost an hour, Trump droned on about his administrations "successes", from tariffs to transgender people in sports while spending very little time addressing the specifics of his newly established Faith Office.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings