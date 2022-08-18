The PR campaign for Marvel's newest Disney + series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has come under fire for using 'anti-homeless architecture' on a bench when promoting the show.

The bench appeared in Los Angeles on Tuesday and advertised 'Superheroes need a super lawyer!.' They were reportedly near the El Capitan Theater where a screening of the latest Marvel spectacular was taking place.

In the show, She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner who has acquired a milder version of the Hulk condition which still allows her to practice as an attorney.

Images of the bench, including one featuring a star of the show Tatiana Maslany, soon went viral on social media but fans weren't happy with one particular detail of the bench.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Small armrests can be seen in the seating area of the bench as if to divide the seats up between people. However, these small additions which are often common now in big cities are often labelled as 'hostile' or 'anti-homeless architecture' as they often prevent homeless people from sleeping on them.

Images of the bench soon started to appear on Twitter, with many fans voicing their disgruntlement at the stunt.









Others pointed out that a bench promoting Better Call Saul, another show about a lawyer, also used a bench but didn't feature any anti-homeless features.











She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney + on August 18th. It stars Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and Jameela Jamil.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.