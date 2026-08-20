Snake believed to be first in the world to benefit from human cancer treatment

A 15-foot python named after actress Jodie Foster is believed to be the first snake in the world to benefit from a cancer treatment normally used on humans.

Vets at Chester Zoo say the 40kg reptile is back to her “bright and feisty self” after undergoing electrochemotherapy for a cancerous tumour on her jawbone.

The 23-year-old reticulated python was named after Oscar winner Foster when she arrived at the Cheshire zoo two decades ago and staff noticed the initials JF, for juvenile female, on her paperwork.

In 2024 she underwent surgery to remove a fibrosarcoma – a malignant tumour – from her jaw after keepers noticed she was eating less.

But, last year the growth returned.

Two operating tables were pushed together to perform the procedure on the 15-foot python (Chester Zoo/PA)

Ian Ashpole, veterinary officer at Chester Zoo, said: “We were facing the possibility of losing her as the tumour made it more and more difficult for her to eat, so we worked with cancer specialists to see whether we could adapt electrochemotherapy for a snake.

“As far as we’re aware, this is the first time it’s ever been used in one.”

Keepers and vets anaesthetised Jodie in her habitat before taking her to the zoo’s veterinary centre.

There, because of the size of the patient, two operating tables were put together to make a space the size of a double bed.

Dr Ashpole said: “We used heated blankets and warmed air to keep her body temperature stable throughout the operation. After 90 minutes of surgery, she recovered remarkably quickly.”

The tumour and part of her jawbone were removed before electrochemotherapy was administered to target any remaining cancerous cells.

The treatment combines the cancer drug bleomycin with a series of carefully controlled electrical pulses delivered directly to the tumour site, allowing the drug to enter more effectively and meaning lower doses can be used.

Jose Alvarez Picornell, from the University of Liverpool’s department of small animal clinical science, said details of the procedure would be formally published so vets around the world could learn from the work.

He said: “This has been a very special career highlight for me, and a fantastic opportunity to expand the work we do within the department to support high-quality veterinary and translational research.”

Jodie Foster is now back to her ‘bright and feisty self’ after the treatment (Chester Zoo/PA)

In a final check this week, vets found no signs of the cancer returning.

Jodie’s appetite has now returned to normal – as can be seen in footage released by the zoo enjoying a whole chicken.

Pythons can unhinge their jaws to swallow prey bigger than the size of their head, an ability which has not been affected by Jodie’s surgery.

Dr Ashpole said: “Seeing her back to her normal bright and feisty self has been incredibly rewarding.

“A few months ago, we genuinely didn’t know whether she’d survive. Now she’s eating normally, exploring her habitat and behaving exactly as we’d hope.

“It also shows how much veterinary medicine is advancing. By bringing together zoo vets and cancer specialists, we’ve been able to use a treatment developed for people to save an animal in a way that’s never been done before.”