Saturday Night Live sparked a debate online after parodying the internet's hottest topic no one can escape right now: Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal.

YouTube collective, the Try Guys, booted Fulmer from the group after learning about his "consensual workplace relationship" with one of the producers on their show.

After alleged photos surfaced online of Fulmer with another woman, he released statement, reading: "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship."

"I'm sorry for any pain my actions have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Saturday's episode of SNL(October 8) showed Brendan Gleeson starring as a White House reporter interrupting a news broadcast to announce that the Try Guys have commented on the unfolding situation.



The breaking news story continues to be interrupted with more updates on the Try Guys.

"It’s obviously an evolving story, but CNN can confirm that the Try Guys have released an official Youtube video clapping back at ex-Try Guy Ned Fulmer, the wife guy Try Guy," Gleeson jokes.



The skit then cut to a fake interview with the remaining Try Guys, Eugene Lee Yang (Bowen Yang), Keith Habersberger (Mikey Day) and Zach Kornfeld (Andrew Dismukes).

"Thank you, it’s surreal. There’s a lot of anger on this couch," Yang quipped as Eugene. "We had no choice, and we hope he is somewhere on his back with a bullet in his brain and belly."

Try Guys member Habersberger appeared to comment on the SNL skit on Twitter, saying: "Wow that was unexpected".



Try Guys - SNL www.youtube.com





Viewers of the show turned to social media, with one saying the skit "started funny", but the writer "missed the whole ‘Ned nearly destroyed the entire company and risked getting them sued for sexual misconduct’ angle."

Another added: "I love that SNL is essentially mocking a group of men for taking sexual misconduct at work seriously and actually firing someone for it. It started funny but really went downhill when it became apparent what a toxic take they had on the whole thing. SNL really missed the mark on this one and should be embarrassed to have posted it on YouTube."

In the Try Guys' recent YouTube video addressing "what happened," the remaining three said they were experimenting with "creative ways" to remove Fulmer from their content, before sharing: "We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and is not what we stand for."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.