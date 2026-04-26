SNL UK: Nicola Coughlan and Jimmy Fallon hailed the 'duo we didn’t realise we needed'

SNL UK viewers were in for a treat on the 25 April episode, as Nicola Coughlan kicked things off with the opening monologue – only for Jimmy Fallon to make an unexpected appearance.

The Bridgerton star was praised for her hosting, with one fan hailing it their "favourite so far," as she told the audience it was an "honour to be hosting" the show.

She then joked, "It’s almost like this place is like magic," before former SNL cast member Fallon popped up to respond: "That’s because it is!"

The pair then went on a lively tour of the studio, bringing the camera crew backstage where Ania Magliano, Paddy Young, George Fouracres and Hammed Animashaun all had fun with the segment.

Fallon also playfully challenged Coughlan to ask Dave Grohl, who was appearing as SNL UK’s musical guest with Foo Fighters, to become her best friend.

"Because we’re live, he has to say yes," Fallon quipped.

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It didn't take long for fan reaction to flood in, with one shocked viewer writing: "Can’t lie, was not expecting them to bring out SNL royalty, Jimmy Fallon!"

Another reiterated: "I'm glad I wasn't the only one who didn't expect Jimmy Fallon to be on SNL UK."

Meanwhile, a third joked: "Jimmy couldn't take Trump anymore, so he needed a break in London. Fair enough."

One hailed it the "duo we didn't realise we needed".

Now, plenty of others are urging Seth Meyers to step in and join the fun. For the time being, though, we’ll have to wait and see.

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