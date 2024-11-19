18 biggest reactions as snow arrives across the UK

People across the UK woke up on Tuesday morning with snow falling - and they wasted no time posting the view from their window on social media.

Motorists and commuters were warned at the start of the week about likely disruption due to the weather, with snow and ice predicted across several areas in the UK.

The Met Office warned large parts of the UKto prepare for "disruptive snow" with a number of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice set to come into place.

The warnings are for areas across northern England as far south as Stoke-on-Trent, parts of northern Wales, Northern Ireland and northern areas of Scotland.

Northern England and Wales' warnings last from 7pm on 18 November to 10am the following day with Northern Ireland's on a similar timescale.

Commuters in London were left in shock, with many reporting on X that they did not expect the snow to reach the south of the country.

This cold weather and the arrival of snow is due to an Arctic maritime airmass that's already over parts of the UK, according to the Met Office.

Now that the snow’s here, we might as well try to enjoy it - these are the biggest reactions on social media.













































































