Music fans have been left angry after its alleged a song made with artificial intelligence is the “highest new entry” on Spotify ’s Global chart, reaching #168.

With artificial intelligence becoming increasingly dominant in our society, the ramifications have, at times, been terrifying – Grok’s AI chatbot “undressing” images of women and children being just one very recent example.

Though not on the same scale, another terrifying way in which AI appears to be pervading is in the arts.

Pop Base claimed that an AI-generated song, which is a cover of Belgian singer and rapper Stromae’s song 'Papaoutai', was the highest new entry on the Global Spotify chart, reaching #168 and with 1.29 million streams.

According to Spotify Charts, the track 'Papaoutai - Afro Soul' by Chill77 and Unjaps was released on 21 December. As of 13 January, it sat at 168 on the Daily Top Songs Global chart.

The claim that the song is AI-generated has not yet been verified, but the implication has left people concerned.

“Black Mirror needs to create an episode so scary nobody would want to touch AI with a ten foot pole,” someone responded to the post.

Another said: “This is so evil….. please listen to real Stromae.”

Someone else argued: “We need mass regulations on AI being used in music, they should not be rewarded the same as real artists.”

One person wrote: “F**k!!!!! This song was made by Stromae to grieve for his father….. I hate AI and I hate people who use AI even more.”

indy100 has contacted Spotify and Unjaps AB for comment.

