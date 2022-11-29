You know it's officially edging towards the end of the year when conversations around the hotly anticipated Spotify Wrapped start swirling. And it's almost time.

Launched in December 2016, Spotify Wrapped has since become a tradition to celebrate music lovers' listening habits throughout the year.

Millions of Spotify users flock to the platform to get their curated round-up of their most-listened tracks to share with (and often be judged by) their friends and family.

On Twitter, fans of the feature have expressed their excitement for it to drop.

"Spotify unwrapped is so close I can taste the embarrassment already," one said, while another wrote: "Need spotify unwrapped to come out already not for me to share it but for me to know just how mentally ill I am".

Another joked: "A reminder to post your Spotify unwrapped unapologetically. Especially for people like me - who are insanely nosey".

Last year, the popular feature dropped on December 1, which means if they follow the same trend, it could arrive as soon as Thursday.

While Spotify has not yet released the official release date, they have been teasing users over the last week with links to a Spotify Wrapped webpage.

They wrote: "Want to be the first to know when #SpotifyWrapped is here? [Red heart emoji] this tweet, and we'll remind you!"

It continued: "Wrapped is coming. The story of your year with Spotify.

"Wrapped is a deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022. Keep listening to what you love, and we’ll shout when it’s ready. Until then, revisit the 2021 Wrapped hub."

