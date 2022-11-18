Thousands of TikTok viewers have unleashed their inner Gordon Ramsay after one woman shared a questionable steak-cooking method.

In a viral clip that's garnered just under 16 million views, Juliette (@itsmeju1iette) showcased a romantic meal for her boyfriend: Steak made in a toaster.

Judging by the TikToker's previous posts, the toaster method appears to be in the name of fun – and was not intended to be taken seriously.

Of course, some viewers missed the memo and proceeded to roast Juliette.

"I just watched a crime happen," one stunned user wrote, while another added: "This is so barbaric it’s not even funny."

Juliette told Insider: "I was surprised that it actually worked. Some people think the video is fake, but it's 100% real. I would recommend that more people cook with their toaster."

Despite initially becoming a viral sensation in 2020, the London fire brigade has since reignited the old favourite (for all the wrong reasons) by reminding people not to try this at home.



In a post to their official Twitter account, they warned: "What you having for dinner? This #Electricalsafetyweek we're reminding people to only use electrical products for their designated use. Don't cook steaks in a toaster."

@itsmeju1iette Cooking steak for my boyfriend ❤️🥩 #foryou #cooking #chef





At the time, the main man himself stepped in to set Juliette straight. On his official TikTok account, Chef Ramsay stitched the clip, quizzing: "What are you doing?"

"A toaster's for bread, and if I had two slices I'd stick them on your ears, you idiot,

"And now you're gonna cover it in sauce? Really?"





@gordonramsayofficial #duet with @itsmeju1iette The review you’ve been waiting for....there must be an idiot sandwich in there somewhere ! #ramsayreacts #tiktokcooks





Viewers were more underwhelmed by Ramsay's laid-back reaction rather than the steak itself, with one saying: "This is the one time ima say Gordon should’ve been harsher".

"He’s not even mad at this one, just disappointed," another penned.





