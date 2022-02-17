Parts of the country have been given a red weather warning ahead of Storm Eunice – and Twitter has turned to memes for comfort.

The Met Office issued the highest level of alert for Storm Eunice with a possible "danger to life", particularly across Devon, Cornwall and parts of South Wales. The national weather service forecasted that high impact is very likely, and will come into effect from 7am to 12pm on Friday.



They warn of "flying debris resulting in danger to life" and "damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down."

Other threats include roads, bridges and railway lines being closed with delays and cancellations to public transport, ferry services and flights, and large waves plus "beach material" being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, which could result in flooding for some coastal properties.

Now, we must admit naming a storm "Eunice" softens the blow a touch. And so, the internet digested such information with their own comedic spin: Using memes as a coping mechanism.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





























In all seriousness, red warnings are issued rarely.

The last one was November 2021, ahead of Storm Arwen, which battered areas on the east coast of Scotland and northeast coast of England.

More red alerts were given in February and March 2019 during the so-called "Beast from the East", which brought widespread heavy snow and freezing temperatures to many parts of the UK.

Storm Eunice is predicted to bring in winds around 90mph in coastal areas, while inland areas could still see gusts up to 80mph.

For more information, click here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



