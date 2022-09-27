Countdown legend Susie Dent is back once again with another word of the day that perfectly sums up what's going on in the world.

The 57-year-old lexicographer is popular in the Twittersphere for her "word of the day" that she has posted for a number of years and the chosen word often reflects the current state of affairs in the UK.

Currently, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a controversial mini-budget last week and this week the UK has seen the pound slump to an all-time low.

Meanwhile, both prime minister Liz Truss and her Treasury ministers have been accused of “playing A-level economics with people’s lives," an ex-minister in Boris Johnson’s government told Sky News.

They also claimed that letters of no confidence in Truss's premiership have begun due to concerns over her government’s economic plans.

And Dent has just the word to summarise this current chaos...

The word of the day on September 27 is "mulligrubs," a 16th-century word for "a state of despondency or sense of doom."

Soon enough, people praised Dent for once again hitting the nail on the head with her word of the day.

















Though Australians have noted that the word "mulligrubs" is also the name of a popular children's TV show from the 1990s.















While the public may feel a sense of doom, we can always count on Dent to come through with her word of the day.

Elsewhere, news of the pound slump has caused a number of memes about Truss tanking the economy.

