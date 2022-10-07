A new trend sweeping TikTok has seen users transforming their names into symbols to display on their profiles.

Since the app was launched in 2016, its millions of users have found different ways to use the site and come up with new trends.

While some trends revolve around content and new formats of videos, other trends like the new “symbol name” trend are focussed on how a person’s profile looks.

Gaining popularity throughout June and July, the trend involves using a third-party site to translate a name into symbols. Users then use this as their display name or wallpaper on TikTok.

The trend is very easy to do but involves a third-party site to do the translation.

First, go to “symbolq on telegram2” on InstaFonts, accessible here.

Secondly, in the box at the top of the page that reads “Type some text here…”, input the name you want to turn into symbols.

Once you’ve done that, the adjacent box will display the name translated into symbols.

Then, you can copy and paste the name and use it wherever you want to.

In a clip that’s been viewed almost 228,000 times, TikTok user @kiyovtt demonstrated how they did it with a tutorial.

Other users in the comments thanked them for the tutorial and tagged their friends so they could participate in the trend too.

