Woman stunned to discover croissant-shaped lamp from Temu was actually a real pastry

A woman was left astonished after discovering a croissant-shaped lamp she bought online appeared to be made from a real croissant covered in resin.

Thanks to online shopping , it seems any product known to man is available at our fingertips and can be delivered to our doors .

Sometimes, however, things that arrive aren’t quite as expected , as one woman recently found out. In a viral TikTok, a woman made the bizarre discovery about a lamp purchased from the ultra-low-priced marketplace Temu .

The woman explained she had ordered a croissant-shaped lamp from Temu as a gift for her sister, but came home after a hot day to find “hundreds of ants” underneath it entering a hole in it.

She said: “I’m almost wondering if this is a f***ing literal real croissant covered in resin because they were going in the holes.”

The woman filmed the lamp and explained she had poked a bigger hole into it, revealing how it looked like an actual croissant inside, before breaking the lamp in half.

@froginahatgirl Pls explain temu

“Dude,” she said. “Like, that looks like a f***ing croissant. Are you actually joking me? That looks like f***ing pastry.”

Crumbs began to fall from the lamp and the TikToker decided to do the ultimate test by eating a piece.

She declared: “It’s literally f***ing food!”

The clip has been viewed more than 6 million times, with people taking to the comment section to give their take on the shocking revelation.

“NO THEY DIDNT JUST SHOVE A LIGHT INSIDE A CROISSANT AND THEN COAT IT IN RESIN I CANT,” one person wrote.

Someone else said: “I have a chicken nugget key ring from Temu and I’ve always been convinced it’s a real nugget in resin.”

Another joked: “Temu croissant lamp mukbang is wild.”

One TikToker commented: “R u ok babe? You barely touched your TEMU croissant lamp.”

indy100 has contacted Temu for comment.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings