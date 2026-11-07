As Tesla Cybertruck ‘winds down’, everyone’s remembering its most embarrassing moment

The Tesla Cybertruck is officially ceasing 'winding down' production next year, in what has to be one of the biggest flops in the history of the auto industry.

Elon Musk announced his pet project will be stopping around the middle of 2027 at its facility outside Austin, Texas. Musk claimed the move will allow for increased production of the Tesla Cybercab robotaxi.

The news comes following years of poor sales. Kelley Blue Book estimated Tesla sold just 20,237 of the vehicles last year, down about half from the year prior. Sales through the end of September this year were down another 28 per cent, according to Kelley Blue Book.

It remains one of the most talked about car releases of all time, with the distinctive styling of the car proving hugely divisive.

Musk was always hugely passionate about the project, even when others were left unconvinced.

“I just wanted to make a futuristic battle tank — something that looks like it could come out of ‘Blade Runner’ or ‘Aliens’ or something like that but was also highly functional,” he told Automotive News. He called it “a better sports car than a Porsche 911” and “a better truck than an F-150.”

Musk’s announcement sparked a big reaction online, but there’s one particular moment people have been returning to.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Back in 2019 during the grand Tesla unveiling, a designer threw a metal ball at the vehicle. The aim was to demonstrate the car’s unbreakable glass. However, the glass shattered, leaving Musk standing onstage in one of the most embarrassing launches in the history of the industry.

Not only that, but the ball was then thrown at another window which also shattered.

People have been returning to the moment on social media after the news broke online.

“one of the... let's say... top 20 funniest things to ever happen,” a user called it.

"The legacy of Cybertruck is Elon saying the glass was armor then instantly getting destroyed with a lite throw. Had to sit up on stage with a broken Cybertruck for the rest the demo. One time Elon was funny," a user wrote.

There was plenty of reaction on social media to the news, too. Many criticised the car, while others were more sympathetic.

"cybertruck is possibly the biggest flop of a car in human history its so funny how universially despised it is," one wrote.





Another commented: "Haha

"Elon said he'd be selling 500k Cybertrucks a year.

"I don't even think he sold a 100k total.

"Now the Cybersucks are dead.

"End of an era. The Cybertruck is being discontinued next year. Seriously the best vehicle Tesla has ever made," another said.





“Blue wave so big even the cybertruck got canceled,” a user joked.

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