UK has unknown £177m EuroMillions winner after numbers blunder - the 10 best memes

A EuroMillions player in the UK has won £177m without even knowing it, all because of a blunder when the numbers were announced.

An error meant the wrong winning numbers were announced online as an extra number had been added by mistake.

Those that played in Tuesday (26 November) night's draw are being urged to check their numbers again in case they've won Britain's third-highest lottery win of all time without even knowing it.

The confirmed winning numbers were 07, 11, 25, 31 and 40 with Lucky Stars 09 and 12.

Of course, this has all been doing the rounds on social media and true to form, there have been some utterly brilliant reactions.

One posted a brilliant meme of a horse eating straw out of a Porsche with the caption: "I wouldn't tell anyone if I won tonight's £176m EuroMillions jackpot but there would be signs."

"So one UK player has won 177 million on the EuroMillions. And I have won... £2.60," another said.

One said: "Am I the only one who thinks one person winning £177 million on the EuroMillions is obscene? I'd much rather see 177 people become millionaires."

Another posted a meme about the "signs" they'd won if they were successful, similar to the horse and the Porsche.

One unexpectedly took the opportunity to take aim at Ed Sheeran and said: "£170 million EuroMillions winner now richer than Ed Sheeran and less likely to drive you to block up your ears with quick-dry cement."

"Must be nice winning £177million on the EuroMillions and now being able to buy 1 x train ticket," another penned.

One posted a meme of someone dancing with the caption: "Imagine waking up to £177million win from EuroMillions!"

Another said if they won the jackpot, "I would make all my books bestsellers - by buying them myself!"

"I'd give a lot of it away but would keep some back for life's little indulgences," one user said alongside a meme of donkeys.

One joked: "The £177m EuroMillions winner is either an 18-year-old trainee builder or a 63-year-old landlord."

And another posted a meme of a Darth Vader hot air balloon and quipped: "I cannot confirm or deny that it was me but I'm just popping out for a ride in my new toy..."

