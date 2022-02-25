We often hear horror stories about cosmetic procedures gone wrong, but this story might be one of the weirdest.

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she was left barely able to open one of her eyes after getting Botox.

User @jessicaaaaaaf posted the video, captioned “when there’s a 1% chance of getting ptosis from Botox”, three days ago and it has since had over 1.2 million views and 23,000 likes.

@jessicaaaaaaf one eye open when i’m sleepin, one eyeEeuEe #fyp #botox #ptosis #solucky

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to the NHS, ptosis refers to when the upper eyelid begins to droop over the eye and can (but, rarely) be caused by Botox injections.

In her video, the TikToker sarcastically uses the song ‘Lucky’ by Britney Spears as we can see her one, very droopy eyelid and the other eye wide open in comparison.

The comment section was equally amused and horrified by this Botox mishap.

One user said: “It looks like you took DayQuil and NyQuil at the same time. But seriously though, hoping for a speedy recovery!”

Another commented: “Gotta keep an eye out for Selener” (in reference to Nicki Minaj’s iconic rap in about Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, in song, ‘Beauty and the Beat’ – if you don’t know, get to know).

Another said: “New fear unlocked.”

Others who had thoughts on getting Botox, or already had their appointments booked, were also pretty scared.

One user commented: “Why did I have to see this before my first Botox appointment” with multiple crying emojis.

Another said: “I wanted Botox but now I’m taking this as a sign not to.”

Luckily, the user said in her comments that the effects are temporary and hopefully should last between four to six weeks.

We wish her a speedy recovery!

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.