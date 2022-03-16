A man has revealed that he found out he didn’t get a job because he was accidentally CC’d into the HR email.

The TikToker, who goes by the name Alexander explained in a video titled “hate it here” that he was on the receiving end of an email mistakenly sent to him

Alexander posted a screenshot of the email in the background of the video but covered up any identifying information to save the company’s blushes.

But, clearly visible in the body of the email were the words, “Well that’s interesting okay so let’s reject him…”.

Text overlay on the clip read: “Yeah breakups hurt and stuff but have y’all ever been CC’d on HR emails talking about why they don’t wanna hire you?”.

The clip has been viewed nearly 3 million times and people in the comments were intrigued to know what his next move was. Others also posted their experiences of similar things happening.

One person wrote: “I need to know every single detail.”

Another asked: “okay but did you respond??”

Someone else revealed an arguably worse HR blunder, writing: “My boss (HR manager) accidentally emailed the ENTIRE COMPANY the decision to fire someone.”

In a follow-up clip, Alexander gave the people what they wanted with an update on what happened next.

He explained that he had applied to work at the same company three different times. When he applied in December 2021, the company said they would send him interview times but Alexander claims he never got them.

But, HR thought they had sent him a time and believed Alexander just hadn't shown up for his interview.

He explained: “I applied again later on and this email proved to me that they had thought they sent me interview times and they had not and it was not my fault I didn’t show up for the interview.”

Alexander said at the time he was “broke as s**t” and would “never no call, no show to an interview”.

He revealed he responded to the email he was accidentally CC’d in, writing “ouch”. He then responded a second time, clarifying that he never heard back about an interview time in December.

Alexander also provided “concrete” screenshots showing that he had not received interview times, but the company “went silent” and has not got back to him at all.





