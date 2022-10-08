A man has divided people with his "extreme" cost of living hack that involves using the water from your iron to make a cup of tea.

TikToker Carlos (@carlosmanwelly) who makes comedic content shared a video on how to make a brew without having to use a kettle, but it seems he was just winding people up.

"To save money, instead of boiling the kettle to make a cup of tea. After I do the ironing, I like to use the water from the iron to fill the cup up," he explained.

He demonstrated this on camera by opening the lid on the iron to tip the water into the mug where a tea bag had been placed to soak.

"And then I pop it in the microwave for 15 seconds," Carlos added as he turned it on for less than a minute.

"It's also a great way to recycle the water from the iron," he concluded.

Since sharing his cost-cutting cuppa, the TikTok has received 972,000 views, over 43,000 likes along with a number of comments from people who were divided.

Many felt that the iron water hack was a hack too far and wouldn't make their cuppa using this method.

One person said: "That’s very extreme."



"I know things are bad but there not that bad mate," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Holy hell ... how to ruin a cuppa tea."

"Nooooo the limescale," a fourth person commented.

While some people cracked jokes about the money-saving tips.



One person said: "I just wait outside for 10 mins in the rain to let the cup fill up then pop it in the oven on max for 5 min."

"And the crunchy bits save me having to open the packet of biscuits!" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Use toilet water u use it and u recycle it as well."

"This is great I’m low on iron anyway," a fourth person commented.

When asked whether this hack was a joke, Carlos replied: "I’ll let you work that one out."

