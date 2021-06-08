TikTok users share their emotional reaction to Netflix film ‘Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey’

Film fans have been left feeling emotional after watching “Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey” on Netflix, and are using TikTok to share their thoughts.

“Believe Me” is based on a true story where Florida teen Lisa McVey was abducted and raped for 26 hours by serial killer Bobby Joe Long in 1984.

Although the Lifetime film was made back in 2018, it has recently been acquired by Netflix, and has started to trend on the streaming site.

It wasn’t before long that people started to talk about the crime movie on TikTok.

TikToker Stefania went viral with her video where she shared her tearful reaction. Her hand covered her face in shock.

Her caption read: “BELIEVE ME: The Abduction of Lisa McVey” on Netflix, based on a true story.

She then shares clips of the film from her TV.

It seems her emotional reaction intrigued users since the video has 9.1m views, with 1.9m likes.

Tens of thousands commented asking where they can stream the film, and those who have seen it replied with their thoughts about the film.

One person said: “I cried when nobody believed her.”

“It’s such a good movie. So sad,” another person wrote.

Someone else replied: “It traumatized me.”

“I watched this. It made me so angry. That poor girl,” a fourth person said.

Another TikToker, Jessica shared a video with the caption: I definitely wasn’t prepared when I watched this...” with images of the film then appearing.

Her video has also gone viral with over 594,000 views and people described how the film was “so graphic,” “terrifying” and “hard to watch.”

“I got goosebumps watching it but felt so sick because how can someone do such a thing,” one person added.

“I told myself I wasn’t going to cry at “Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey” movie and here I am,” TikToker Amada posted, appearing emotional as tears rolled down her face.

“Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey” is available to watch in the UK on Netflix.