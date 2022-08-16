Applying for jobs when you’re desperately in need of one is never any fun and gruelling application processes can make you feel like the whole thing is completely pointless.

One fed-up TikToker at her wit's end has gone viral for slamming the hiring process after applying for 76 jobs and getting no interviews at all.

The TikToker, who goes by the name Meemaw Slayley, posted on the social media site to share her frustration at job hunting for over eight weeks and not getting anywhere, calling the whole thing a "scam".

Slayley explained that she was unexpectedly laid off by her company and was “completely blindsided” by the news. After taking a week off to get herself together, she then began applying for jobs.

In the clip, she said: “In these last eight weeks since I've been putting in applications, I've put in 76 applications. For local work. Remote work. A lot of marketing, digital, social, you know, where my strengths lie, where I know I'm very good at my job.”

She continued: “76 applications and I've not had one interview. I've not had any interest whatsoever.

“Y'all cannot tell me that companies are struggling, that they don't have any workers when you're not hiring anyone. I don't know what to do at this point.

“I have the most like beautiful elaborate resume I have like a really detailed resume, I have a beautiful cover letter, and like it's all a scam. Has anyone else experienced?”

Her post has been liked 1.4 million times and gained thousands of replies from fellow TikTokers who can relate to her struggle.

One person commented: “And yet boomers say ‘no one wants to work anymore’. I’ve put 17 applications in the past week and a half and heard nothing.”

Another said: “Oh baby trying 3 months and 200 + apps and ONE interview. aint that crazy.”

Someone else claimed: “I took off my masters degree and got more interviews.”

Similarly, someone else wrote: “I was told that I was over qualified for some jobs so I literally took away half my resume. I had 2 interviews last week, 3 this coming week.”

It comes as last week in the United States, applications for unemployment aid climbed by 14,000, up to 262,000 people, rising to its highest level since November 2021.

