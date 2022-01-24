A TikTok user has exposed the neighbour who “Karen’d her ass off” and told her landlord about her pets in a viral clip.

TikTok user @just.4.joy posted a clip on the social media platform to explain what had happened.

They captioned the clip, “Bruh, I got fined too!” and explained in the text: “When your neighbour Karen’d her ass off gets everyone fined $150 but the neighbours think it was you.”

In the clip, a person can be seen lighting a candle before getting a notepad out of a drawer. Next, they proceeded to write a note using a large red marker pen.

Bruh, I GOT FINED TOO! #itwasntme #karen #badneighbors #fyp

They began to write, “If you are looking for the lady”, before going back and crossing out the word “lady” and instead writing “Karen”.

They went on: “If you are looking for the Karen who called your pets in… she’s in 109.”

At the bottom of the note, they drew a large arrow presumably pointed in the direction of apartment number 109 and taped it to their own front door.

People were firmly on the TikTok users side as they praised their way of clearing their name.

One person wrote: “You did the lords work.”

Another said: “As you should.”

The clip has gone viral having been viewed 5.5 million times and joins other viral TikTok's including the woman whose hopeful holiday romance turned out to be a married man and a woman who had tickets to Adele's postponed Las Vegas show.

The woman's neighbour feud story has been followed up by subsequent videos explaining what went down next.



Story Time soon… SOMEONE TOOK MY SIGN DOWN 😩 I’m beyond thankful I had all my animals registered so the fine was waived this morning. Thankful I’m not the property owner dealing with this one... #karensgoingwild #itwasntme #shesloud

In another video the caption explained: “Story Time soon… SOMEONE TOOK MY SIGN DOWN.

“I’m beyond thankful I had all my animals registered so the fine was waived this morning. Thankful I’m not the property owner dealing with this one…”

The text overlay on the clip said: “Ms. Karen: Our walls are thin, and you’re quite loud when you call management.”

Writing a note with the same pen, they also divulged: “She also called on someone ‘praying too loud’.”

They again stuck the note to the door. Additional follow-ups show a text conversation and a sign in a neighbours window reading, “bitch”.

Duct tape & poster board have been purchased for window signs and will be picked up tomorrow (b/c I still have my car) 😂 #karen #karensgoingwild #badneighbors

It doesn’t seem like the neighbour feud will be ending any time soon.