TikTok man claims he is a time traveller - here's his 'proof'

A man who says he's a "time traveller" from the future and regularly claims to be stuck in the year 2028 in a post-apocalyptic world alone says he has proof to back up his outlandish declarations.

TikToker Javier (@unicosobreviviente - which means “only survivor”) has amassed up 6.6m followers by sharing his solo adventures as a “time traveller”, filming abandoned places, buildings and cars all around Spain, and claiming he's been stuck in this future world for 340 days. He has even previously warned that human extinction is just a few years away.

Ever since the TikToker first posted to his account back in February last year, he has remained adamant that he can prove the validity of his claims and continues to post regular updates.



For his first post, he described: "I just woke up in a hospital and I don't know what might have happened. Today is February 13, 2027 and I am alone in the city."

In his latest TikTok which has gone viral, Javier reflects on his apparent situation: “Day 340 alone in the world, I have toured cities and many more.



“What could be happening to me?”

Seemingly having access to the internet and electricity, he is able to post updates where he appears to be alone and says he has visited the Spanish cities of Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga and Sevilla.













In a follow-up video, Javier can be seen exploring the museum of the Patriarch in his home city of Valencia which also lies empty upon the request of a follower who commented on the fact it is "always full of people."

As he documents his solo travels, the TikToker has also requested help from his followers to get him back to the present day, he said: "I keep trying to find human life. I am starting to lose hope. Today I got something to eat. How long is this going to last? Mention in the comments who might be able to help me."

Though, it seems he has a hard time convincing sceptics in the comment section of his videos who have requested him to further prove he is stuck in the future.



One person wrote: "Please go inside a shop and show the date of one item."

"Why don't you use songs from 2027 Why are you still using our music," another person asked.

Someone else added: "Try to call the police and let us see if they answer."

"Who wins 2022 world cup?" a fourth person questioned, to see if Javier could provide some details about what is to come in the future.

