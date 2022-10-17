If you’re asked to name some classic first date ideas, you’d probably go with grabbing dinner, seeing a movie, maybe going to a bar… but how about getting inked?

Probably… not. And yet, that’s what was on the cards when one TikTok user met up with a guy she matched with on Tinder.

The Australian woman, who uses the name Lil.Allyway, posted a series of highlights of the pair’s whirlwind encounter, including the moment she got a tattoo on her shoulder.

“Me and my Tinder match decided to get tattoos on our first date,” she wrote in a caption to the clip, adding that she didn’t decide what she was going to get until they arrived at the parlour.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It’s not clear what design she ultimately went for, but the pair both fulfilled their pact, with her mystery man getting his on the inside of his forearm.

Plus it doesn’t look as though they got each other’s names indelibly etched onto their bodies, which is one reassuring thing.

The unconventional move apparently made for a successful date, however, with the pair going on to enjoy dinner, games, and even the sight of a rainbow arching over the waves during a beachside stroll. Seriously.

@lil.allyway this is ur sign to do this coz it’s good for the plot 😮‍💨 #greenscreenvideo #fyp #tattoo #viral #trending #sydney #bondi #tinder

The clip has been viewed more than half a million times in a month which, for someone with fewer than 1,000 followers on the social platform, is pretty impressive.

Scores of fellow TikTokers admired the pair’s sense of adventure, with a number revealing that they’d done the same thing themselves.

“I did this for a first date, no regrets it's an EXCELLENT STORY,” wrote one.

“Did this with my bf. We’ve been together 4 years now and expecting our first child,” commented another.

Meanwhile, a third revealed that things had not panned out so well for them, remarking “I’ve done this on a first date too and got immediately ghosted afterwards.”

But a fourth offered philosophically: “Every love story either ends in forever or heartbreak, worth the gamble.”

It’s unclear whether Lil.Allyway went for a second outing with her suitor but, if they did, we wonder how they'd have gone about trying to top date number one.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.