Nara Smith shocked her followers with her surprise fourth pregnancy, and but what hasn't been a surprise is how divisive her list of potential baby names has been among viewers.

The 23-year-old model and influencer, who is married to Lucky Blue Smith, is known for picking unique names for her three children - Rumble Honey, four, Slim Easy, three, and Whimsy Lou, one.

"For reference, our kids all have unique names... so it's harder and harder coming up with names," she admitted in the video.

So what names does Nara love but haven't made the cut this time around?

"The first name is Moonbeam, and the second name is Ice Cream. I think that's just so beautiful," she joked, in reference to the Benson Boone song, and noted that she's "seen the comments."





@naraazizasmith names on your list? 🤍 #babynames #babyboy #babygirl #babynameideas #pregnant #fypシ

Then she went on to share her serious list, starting with boy names which included Moss, Goody, Sundae, Champ, and Silk. Nara added she also "really likes" the name Dare for a boy, too.

Nara noted that boy names are "easier to come up with" as she then discussed her favourite girl names, and these ranged from Twinkle, Velvet, Button (which she said is "so cute"), Willow Mirror (and described it as a "more classic name).

"I love the name Apple, I won't be using because it's been used before," the influencer explained, with Coldplay's Chris Martin and actor Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter being named Apple. But Nara added she also loves another fruity name, Berry.

Then there's a name her husband, Lucky, "doesn't like at all", which is revealed to be Butter.

Finally, the last two names on Nara's list are Merit and Shimmer.

"All of these can go as a first or second name, but it's getting harder to name children," she concluded.

The video has since received over 41.1 million views, with Nara's interesting list of potential baby names causing a stir in the comments section.

One person said, "I thought u was serious for a sec w moonbeam."

"Are you raising Hunger Games characters?" a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Do you realize they will be adults some day?"

"Velvet is kinda cute," a fourth person commented.

Someone else added, "Unique names❌ random words ✅."

"Girly these are full humans. They’re not pets," another person replied.

