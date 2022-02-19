When it comes to chaotic cooking, TikTok is the place to be.

Although the app has been home to some yummy viral cooking trends, one TikToker’s cooking method is one that we can’t see everyone being able to replicate in their own kitchen.

Mr Forge began sharing his culinary clips to the app in June of last year, but he uses a surprising ingredient - lava.

Since he started posting, he has amassed 44,000 followers and 650,000 likes.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

His most popular video, which has 11 million views, shows him cooking a steak with lava.

After charring the meat, he cut into it to reveal that it was, perhaps unsurprisingly, very well done.

@mrforge_ Cooking a Steak with Lava #cooking #lava #steak #food #satisfying #asmr #experiment #forge #fire

“Cool but I asked for medium rare,” one commenter joked.

Another wrote: “Well. It’s cooked. Ain’t nobody eating that but it’s cooked.”

“No seasoning?!” another quizzed.

Perhaps those who want a rarer meat should consider cooking their steak in the dishwasher instead.

This isn’t the only meal the TikToker has whipped up using lava. He also prepared beans and eggs. Delish.

@mrforge_ Cooking beans with Lava. #cooking #beans #lava #food #fire #experiment #satisfying #forge #eating









@mrforge_ Cooking Eggs at 3000° #cooking #food #experiment #fire #forge #eggs #delicious #foodie #satisfying

In some of his videos, he shows what happens when you pour molten lava over other foods such as spaghetti and a Big Mac.

@mrforge_ Spaghetti with Lava Sauce #spaghetti #pasta #lava #italian #food #foodies #fire #delicious #cooking #cook #forge









@mrforge_ Lava VS BigMac #lava #bigmac #food #mcdonalds #mcdo #hamburger #cheeseburger #fire #satisfying #foodie #cooking #cook #asmr #weird

He even tested how a rubber duck would fare against the volcanic substance:

@mrforge_ Duck vs LAVA #lava #forge #fire #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #experiment

The clip of the unlucky duck made its way to Twitter, where people responded with jokes and memes:

Although Mr Forge hasn’t uploaded since November of last year, we hope to see more of his clips pop up on our For You pages in 2022.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.