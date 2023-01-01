People all around the world are celebrating the start of a brand new year – but one TikToker has claimed that we should all be very wary going into 2023.

According to a self-proclaimed ‘time traveller’, there is a hostile alien known ominously as “the Champion” which will cause the world to end as we know it.

One of the most unexpected TikTok trends of the past 12 months has seen the platform inundated with people claiming to be time travellers. TikToker Eno Alaric, who goes by the user name @radianttimetraveler, claims to have travelled from 2671.

Alaric warned that "the world will soon end" and stated that the extraterrestrial life form is already among us.

The video featured the captions: "The world will soon end. A very hostile alien species is coming to take back the Earth, we will not win.

@radianttimetraveler The Champion has arrived…

"Another alien, whose world was destroyed by the hostiles, will save some of us.”

It added: "On March 23, 2023, about 8,000 people will be taken to another habitable planet."

Alaric has also made previous videos claiming that ancient ruins will be discovered in February and that a device will open a wormhole to distant galaxies.

Most people will be taking his predictions with a pinch of salt, of course, but TikTok time travellers seem to be growing in popularity all the time.

One of them is TikToker Javier (@unicosobreviviente - which means “only survivor”) who has racked up over 6m followers through sharing his solo adventures as a “time traveller” by filming abandoned places, buildings and cars. He’s even previously warned that human extinction is just a few years away.

