Two victims of the infamous Tinder Swindler have joined a personalised message platform to reclaim their debts after being scammed out of millions of dollars.

Pernilla Sjöholm and Cecilie Fjellhøy appeared in the hit Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, which followed the story of Simon Leviev, or Shimon Hayut, an Israeli scam artist who was allegedly at the centre of a £7.4m Ponzi scheme.

The pair have been given a platform to provide personalised videos and answer users' burning questions for £26 a pop – while simultaneously trying to reverse some of the financial damage caused by the fraudster.

Cecilie Fjellhøy said: "I'm really happy to be on memmo.me. I hope that, by further sharing my experiences with a global audience, I can help and inspire people."

Pernilla Sjöholm also added that she was "overjoyed with all the fantastic responses" and "very grateful to our supporters."

Tobias Bengtsdahl, CEO and Co-Founder of memmo.me, said: "We are proud to welcome Pernilla and Cecilie to the platform. Not only are we excited about giving them another space to share more details about their experiences, but also a way for people touched by the story to show their support - either in exchange for a video or a donation to help them get their lives back."

The news comes after Leviev joined Cameo, one of memmo's competitors.

Listed as being from "Netflix - The Tinder Swindler," Leviev is charging £148 for personalised video messages and £1,036 for business ones, according to his profile.

In his introductory video, Leviev said: "Hi everybody, I'm so excited to be on Cameo. I'm Simon Leviev, if you want any blessings, anything [for] birthdays, shout out - I'm so excited to be here. I wish you a great and magnificent day, everybody. Take care."

Meanwhile, while Leviev is charging a notable amount for messages, his victims have launched a GoFundMe page to recover from their debts. They have so far raised over £170,000 since February.

