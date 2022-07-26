The first semi-final of the Women's Euro 2022 tournament has begun at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield with England taking on Sweden and thank the Lord because the tiny car is back!

If you watched last year's iteration of the men's European Championships you'll remember the tiny car used to deliver the match balls to the centre circle just before kick-off.

It was petty amazing to say the least and became a bit of an icon in its own right and we're pleased to say that it's now making an impact at the Women's tournament.

It had appeared in the opening game but is now back in full effect at the semi-final stage as England's Lionesses attempt to overcome their semi-final hoodoo, having lost their last three and finally reach a final.

Regardless of who you support the presence of the little car looks to have gone over well with viewers watching from home.

















It also served to remind us that the tiny car has a very wholesome Twitter account.





At the time of writing the score is 1-0 after the first 35 minutes, with England's Beth Mead opening the scoring despite Sweden having the best of the early chances.

