The first semi-final of the Women's Euro 2022 tournament has begun at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield with England taking on Sweden and thank the Lord because the tiny car is back!
If you watched last year's iteration of the men's European Championships you'll remember the tiny car used to deliver the match balls to the centre circle just before kick-off.
It was petty amazing to say the least and became a bit of an icon in its own right and we're pleased to say that it's now making an impact at the Women's tournament.
It had appeared in the opening game but is now back in full effect at the semi-final stage as England's Lionesses attempt to overcome their semi-final hoodoo, having lost their last three and finally reach a final.
Regardless of who you support the presence of the little car looks to have gone over well with viewers watching from home.
\u201cThe big news tonight is that the tiny car is f*cking back. \n\n#WE2022\u201d— Paddy Power (@Paddy Power) 1658862161
\u201cTHE TINY CAR\u2019S BACK! (@hansmollman) #Lionesses\u201d— William Kedjanyi (@William Kedjanyi) 1658862064
\u201cTINY FOOTBALL CAR TINY FOOTBALL CAR TINY FOOTBALL CAR\u201d— J\u00e1ck (@J\u00e1ck) 1658862279
\u201cA tiny car delivering the match ball will never not make me smile :) #WE2022\u201d— James H (@James H) 1658862248
\u201cTINY CAR AT THE EUROS I REPEAT TIMY CAR AT TBE EUROS\u201d— kirb \u271c DONNA (@kirb \u271c DONNA) 1658862080
It also served to remind us that the tiny car has a very wholesome Twitter account.
\u201cI can't believe I'm here!\ud83e\udd29 #WEURO2022 \n\ud83d\udccdBramall Lane - Sheffield \n\n-Tiny Buzz \ud83d\ude90\u26a1\ufe0f\u201d— Tiny Football Car & Tiny Buzz \u26a1\ufe0f (@Tiny Football Car & Tiny Buzz \u26a1\ufe0f) 1658860341
At the time of writing the score is 1-0 after the first 35 minutes, with England's Beth Mead opening the scoring despite Sweden having the best of the early chances.
