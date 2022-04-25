Thanks to social media there’s barely a day that goes by without another so-called “life hack” coming our way.

From the way we prepare food to cleaning hacks, the internet is awash with new-fangled ideas about how to do things better.

Now, a food expert has claimed that we’ve all been eating toast the wrong way up. By flipping it they claim we’ll get much more enjoyment out of it.

While most of us probably eat toast the conventional way – spreading the topping on top and then eating it topping side up – according to EatThis, simply flipping the toast will give us a completely revolutionary flavour sensation.

Assuming you’re able to flip your toast without the topping falling off, EatThis suggests: “Eat your toast topping-side down so that your tastebuds get the most out of the toast-eating experience.”

They also suggest that flipping a burger and eating that upside can make it much less messy, as the bigger top bun can catch any spills.

Other food-related hacks they suggest include baking bananas at around 180 degrees celsius for around five minutes to make them ripen quickly.

Adding a slice of bread to a container of freshly baked cookies can also keep them from going stale and crunchy.

They claim the way to eat a cupcake with the perfect icing to cake ratio is to break the cake portion of the cupcake in half and sandwich it on top of the icing.

On TikTok, one woman shared how some water bottle lids fit perfectly on a screw-top bottle of wine.

Meanwhile, one man had a more questionable hack, as he revealed covers his plates in cling film to avoid having to wash up.





