No, Toni and Shakira's mums aren't suing Love Island – here's what's really going on

Love Island 2025 has been nothing short of wild. Between scandalous behaviour, unexpected twists, and recouplings that keep fans on their toes, the drama never stops.

Now, the spotlight is shifting off the villa, with rumours that Toni Laites' and Shakira Khan's parents could be considering legal action.

So, where did the rumours even start?

Toni and Shakira's mums have become unexpected fan favourites, regularly posting TikTok recaps with their unfiltered takes on the show.

Both run personal accounts, with Toni’s mum, Leslie C (@lipglossles), gaining serious traction — one of her clips racked up over a million views, with several others nearing the half-million mark.

But earlier this week, fans were caught off guard. When they went to check the latest updates, all of the mums' videos had vanished.

It was later revealed that Leslie had simply set her account to private, making them visible only to existing followers.

Still, the timing raised eyebrows. Combined with growing online speculation that Toni and Shakira had been unfairly portrayed on screen, fans quickly jumped to conclusions, convinced the mums had gone quiet in preparation for legal action.

Leslie, however, was quick to shut it all down.

In her latest TikTok, she made things crystal clear with a blunt caption: "[There] is no lawsuit!!"

"My account was set to private because I had other things to do," she explained, teasing Monday's upcoming episode (28 July), where the parents are set to enter the villa. "[It was] not because myself and Shakira's mum are suing ITV. We are definitely not. That rumour should be put to rest, immediately."

She didn’t stop there. "My advice to all of you is to not believe everything you see on the internet," she added, before reassuring fans once more that "we're all good and there's no lawsuit."

Love Island returns to screens tonight at 9pm on ITV2

