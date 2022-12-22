There’s been a lot of chat about who could replace Elon Musk after he announced he eventually plans to step down as Twitter CEO, and one streamer thinks he’s the guy to replace him.

Trainwreck, real name Tyler Faraz Niknam, threw his hat in the ring to replace Musk and was immediately taken down by fellow streamer Hasan.

Claiming that Twitter’s CEO should be a “centrist”, Trainwreck reached out to the billionaire by writing: “I’ll not only take the position but I’ll put in a lot of money so you know I won’t come in just to f**k it up and f**k you over.

“On top of that, this position needs to be filled by a centrist that isn’t influenced by “clout” or popular opinion votes.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Hasan, who goes by the username HasanAbi and whose real name is Hasan Piker, is one of the most popular commentators on the platform – and he didn’t hold back in his criticism.

“This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” Hasan said in a Twitch clip. “Oh god, he is literally the goat, the f**king goat dude… I feel like this tweet was crafted in a lab by like ChatGPT to write the most Trainwrecks-ass tweet you could.”

It comes after millions of Twitter users asked him to quit in a poll the billionaire himself posted and promised to stick to. The poll attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting “Yes”.

Now, Musk said on Tuesday (December 21) that he plans on remaining as Twitter's CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

He previously said that the person replacing him “must like pain a lot” to run a company that he said has been “in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted over the weekend.