Trio of rescued lynx settling ‘incredibly well’ into new home, keepers say

A trio of lynx who were rescued after they were illegally released into the Highlands earlier this year have settled “incredibly well” into their new home, keepers have said.

Females Bluebell, Caledonia and Cardrona were found abandoned in the Cairngorms in January alongside another juvenile lynx.

All four were rescued by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) but the fourth lynx died shortly after being humanely captured.

Bluebell, one of three rescued lynx found abandoned in the Cairngorms, is now living in Highland Wildlife Park (RZSS/PA)

The remaining three lynx were rehomed in Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig, Kingussie, and RZSS keepers have been working with the trio to help with routine care and vet checks.

Megan Retallick, animal keeper at Highland Wildlife Park, said: “The girls have settled in incredibly well. Their outgoing nature keeps us on our toes and we’re always finding new ways to train and enrich them.

“We seem to have mastered station training, which rewards the cats for coming to a specific spot. Target training is next on the plan, where they’ll learn to touch a target with their nose in exchange for a treat.

“After being here for five months and getting to know them well, their personalities are so clear.

Caledonia pictured in her new habitat at Highland Wildlife Park (RZSS/PA)

“Cardrona is the boldest, leading the way with her curious and mischievous nature. Caledonia is agile and can often be seen climbing trees in her habitat. Bluebell loves to play with her food, tossing her meals in the air during feeding time.

“All three enjoy chasing each other early in the morning and playfully stalking birds. But their favourite spot is relaxing together on top of their house.”

The unplanned release of the animals was condemned by welfare groups and prompted a police investigation, with inquiries still ongoing.

The three were named after schoolchildren in Scotland took part in a naming competition, with the charity deciding upon their favourites.

