Inspirational 76-year-old man becomes a sensation after getting in incredible shape

There are so many stories out there in the world that can inspire people to be the best versions of themselves, but one of our new favourites is the case of 76-year-old Tripat Singh, who has shared various aspects of his fitness journey.

Posted to the Humans of Bombay Instagram page, Singh wowed the social network with a heartwarming story.

"I'm Tripat, and this is my wife, Manjeet. She passed away in 1999, and I was heartbroken without Manjeet. I was depressed for years. Our business dissolved. I became a couch potato," the text over the screen reads.

Tripat Singh shows photo of himself and his wife, Manjeet. (Photo courtesy of @officialhumansofbombay/Instagram)

"Manjeet would have been disappointed seeing me quit," the caption continues.

Tripat Singh and his wife, Manjeet. (Photo courtesy of @officialhumansofbombay/Instagram)

Reclaiming his power as a person, Singh wrote that he decided to uplift himself in his 60s and "train harder to face life again!"

The next few seconds of the video showcased how things changed for the better.

Clips show him lifting barbell weights, hanging upside down, and much more.

Tripat Singh lifting barbell weights. (Photo courtesy of @officialhumansofbombay/Instagram)

Tripat Singh working out with a partner (Photo courtesy of @officialhumansofbombay/Instagram)

Tripat Singh lifting barbell weights while hanging upside down. (Photo courtesy of @officialhumansofbombay/Instagram)

People in the comments were impressed by his spirit and determination to push through, despite the tough circumstances.

"Wowwwww amazing spirit," wrote one commenter.

"Such an inspiration!! Thank you for sharing this! wrote another commenter

A third was impressed by his devotion to not letting his wife down. "That love for his wife tho," they said.

Today, Singh runs a successful business and says he's fitter than ever before.

"I feel my wife's spirit in everything I do," Singh said.

How sweet is that!?

Singh has more than 71,900 followers on his Instagram page and frequently posts videos of himself pumping iron and continuously getting fit.

He is also spearheading a 21-day workout challenge that encourages people to listen to their bodies instead of their minds when working out.

What a fantastic example of a comeback being "greater than the setback!"

Check out the full video below.