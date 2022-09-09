People online have been sharing a wild theory that Queen Elizabeth II will be reincarnated as internet personality Trisha Paytas's baby for a while now - and following Thursday's news they seem to be running with it.
Paytas, 34, revealed she was pregnant with her first child late last year which led to jokes that important public figures may be reincarnated as her future child.
The jokes turned into a theory after Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with Covid earlier this year. Although Her Majesty made a full recovery, people continued to circulate it.
The theory became more widely shared Thursday after Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced.
One day earlier, Paytas tweeted announcing she was one centimeter dilated, indicating she was heading into labour.
\u201cand trisha paytas is 1 cm dilated\u2026 the prophecy is being fulfilled\u201d— chris (@chris) 1662637721
As a result, there were an abundance of memes about the reincarnation theory, as the rest of the world mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.
\u201cthe queen\u2019s soul waiting to reincarnate as trisha paytas\u2019 baby\u201d— charles entertainment cheese (@charles entertainment cheese) 1662659648
"Trisha needs to call her baby Elizabeth. I think Trish will genuinely think that her child is her reincarnation," a commenter wrote on one of Paytas's TikTok videos.
"How do you feel knowing your baby is the queen?" another commenter wrote.
