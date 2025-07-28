Trisha Paytas’ husband breaks silence on backlash over ‘Aquaman’ baby name

Celebrity baby names have always pushed boundaries, but Trisha Paytas may have just set a new bar.

The internet personality named her newborn 'Aquaman', a move that makes names like Apple and Blue Ivy seem practically traditional. Now, her husband, Moses Hacmon, is speaking out for the first time amid the wave of backlash.

The couple, who are already parents to Malibu Barbie and Elvis, had fans buzzing for weeks in anticipation of the baby name reveal, which Paytas finally unveiled on 22 July.

Inevitably, the new name sparked a flurry of responses, with many fans calling it just as iconic as the rest. Theories quickly followed, including one baseless claim that "these names are all fake for the sake of rage baiting and privacy of her children."

Meanwhile, some were left scratching their heads. Even DC Studios' James Gunn chimed in on the action.

"I saw that, yes. I think that’s cool! I mean, I hope he does okay in school," James told ET. "I had a hard time with the last name Gunn, like Tommy Gun, Bb Gun, Ray Gun. I’m like, ‘Okay, we get it.'"

"Is the middle name Gary or something?" he asked. "Won’t he get made fun of at school? Do kids make fun of kids anymore?"

Turning to TikTok, Paytas’ husband tried to clear things up — but some fans were still scratching their heads.

In Hacmon’s clip, which has racked up 2.2 million views, he acknowledged the "strong reactions" and how it can be "funny to see it" when hearing the name for the first time. However, he insisted there is a deeper meaning behind it.

"When you understand the connection to water, and aqua, first refers to ocean, rain," he explained. "It's basically the identity of water, the identity of being from the ocean. We are basically a walking ocean, you're a body of water from the ocean that is now walking on land."





He noted that while he personally prefers the name 'Aqua', 'Aquaman' ultimately took the crown as the perfect way to capture that essence.

"It's beautiful and fun," he continued in the lengthy clip, later adding: "The reality is, I'm sure the first person to name their son Moses, I'm sure had the same reaction."

Thousands of TikTok users joined the conversation, with Paytas herself commenting: "Truly a name that he chose. Unexpected but perfectly fitting."

One viewer wrote, "I was taken a little aback at first, but then I started to think of other names that end in 'man' – Roman, Norman, Usman, Bretman."

Meanwhile, another quipped, "Moses, there were so many other options."

