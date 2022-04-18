In celebration of Easter, Donald Trump Jr. shared a meme of Easter bunnies holding guns but some people did not find it appropriate given the mass shootings that occurred over the weekend.

Self-proclaimed "meme war general" Trump Jr. is no stranger to posting an odd meme every now and then. Like on President's Day, the former first son posted a photoshopped image of his father, Donald Trump, and George Washington.

So using Easter as a reason to share a holiday-themed meme, the 44-year-old shared a popular image of three people dressed in Easter bunny costumes, holding what appears to be semi-automatic rifles with "come and take it" written below the image.

Trump Jr. shared it with the caption "#easter" on Sunday.

However, people who saw the image did not find it funny as the US experienced three mass shootings over Easter weekend.





On Sunday, two teenage boys were killed and eight other people were wounded after two people exchanged gunfire at a party in Pittsburgh.

In Furman, South Carolina, nine people were injured during a shooting at a nightclub on Sunday just hours after nine people were injured during a mass shooting at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, South Carolina.

People took to Twitter to share their discontent with Trump Jr.'s post.





Other people pointed out the irony in sharing an image of gun-toting bunnies on the Christian holiday Easter.







The former first son did not seem bothered by the criticism, just hours after sharing the meme, Trump Jr. shared a more wholesome image of his father and children celebrating the holiday.

