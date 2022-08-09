The frantic MAGA faithful are showing their support for embattled former president Donald Trump - by blanketing their Twitter timelines with the orange fruit emoji.

In a nod to the 45th president's perma-tanned, heavily made-up face, his fans and followers have added the emoji to their Twitter handles, and posted emoji-heavy posts to boost his spirits.

It appeared to have been triggered by right-wing provocateur Jack Posobiec, who said simply: "PUT EM UP" followed by the orange emoji.

It was followed by an array of posts where Trump followers furiously mashed their touchscreens, with one impressive post managing to fit in 262 (we counted) oranges.

Posobiec followed up shortly afterwards, rallying his 1.8 million followers to inject a little vitamin C into their feeds.

We're not sure how much comfort we'd find in support emojis if the FBI was hammering at our door, but everyone's different.

In a frenzied night on social media, the influencer also predicted that the move by the Feds had pretty much guaranteed that Donald Trump will fight the 2024 presidential election on behalf of the Republican Party:

The news was announced by Trump himself (and shared to many by, er, Ice T).

The Associated Press called it a "dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of Trump" which comes as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run.

Mr Trump said in his lengthy and freewheeling statement: “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

