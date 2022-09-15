Liz Truss and Keir Starmer were among those who gathered in Westminster Hall yesterday, to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in-state.

The prime minister and the Labour leader joined mourners as a service remembering the late monarch was conducted.

They may have been there to pay their respects, but that message was lost because a photo of the two looking slightly odd in the queue has circulated on social media and, like all good things in life, has become a meme:

As well as Truss and Starmer, thousands of people are gathering in London to pay their respects to the Queen, with some mourners reporting that they waited up to nine hours to reach the Palace of Westminster.

People in the queue have been given wristbands when they join so they’re able to leave temporarily to get drinks or refresh themselves.

The lying-in-state period will go on until 6.30am on Monday, 19 September.

Transport for London says Westminster will be "exceptionally busy”, with people asked to avoid driving into London if possible.

