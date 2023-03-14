Watch Tucker Carlson defend 'really smart' and 'not malicious' Andrew Tate

Tucker Carlson appeared to defend Andrew Tate's messaging and even branded the controversial influencer 'really smart' in a new podcast appearance.

The Fox News host appeared on the Full Send Podcast, branding Tate's imprisonment as a 'conspiracy'.

"The spirit that animates Andrew Tate is very clear and very obvious and it’s not a malicious spirit at all", he said.

"Andrew Tate’s core message is respect yourself. Act like you’re worth something. Achieve something."

