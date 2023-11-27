Twilight director names who would play Edward and Bella if film was made today

Anyone growing up in the late noughties will understand the cultural impact of Twilight (2008), but what would the casting choices look like if the film was made today?

The movie adaptation follows the romance between human Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) catapulting the actors into stardom.

There is much debate online amongst Twihards as to which stars of the 2020s would be able to play the role of these characters.

Catherine Hardwicke, the director of the first film has her thoughts on this topic in a recent interview with Josh Horowitz on the Watch-a-long podcast.

Horowitz mentioned that Priscilla actor Jacob Elordi is a popular choice for many people to play Edward.

To which Hardwicke replied: "Oh, that would be perfect."

"Jacob Elordi...I mean, he's amazing. He probably would be Edward today. Exactly."

The podcast host also named Wednesdayand Scream actor Jenna Ortega, as a potential Bella Swan - a suggestion that Hardwicke approved of.

Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega were given Hardwicke's seal of approval as Edward and Bella in a hypothetical remake of Twilight in the 2020s Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

“I do think there’s a lot of really cool young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing," she said.

Pattinson famously criticised the Twilight series he starred in and Elordi similarly spoke out about his experience in the Kissing Booth trilogy where he rose to fame.

“I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies,” he told GQ. “Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.

"You have no original ideas and you’re dead inside. So it’s a fine dance,” the Australian actor added.

While this hypothetical reboot cast with Elordi and Ortega sounds fantastic, there is already a different Twilight project in the works.

Lionsgate is developing a Twilight TV series, the project is in its early stages, and it's reported that the author of the series Stephanie Meyer is involved but the project doesn't belong to a network or platform at the moment, as per Entertainment Tonight.

