The Twilight Saga is coming back to cinemas - everything you need to know

Get ready for hoa hoa hoa season, as the Twilight Saga is set to return to the big screen this October.

Fans of the nostalgic teen drama films will get to experience the epic love triangle between tortured vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), protective werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), and the socially awkward Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), based on the popular book series of the same name by Stephanie Meyer.

Here is what you need to know.

What was the announcement?

A joint post between the official Twilight and Lionsgate accounts was posted on social media this week, featuring an image of the three characters accompanied by a graph that read, "Forever Begins Again."

At the bottom, it teased "This October"; the detail remains vague, but all will be revealed soon, as indicated by the caption, "Tomorrow..."

This seemingly hints that there will be screenings for the five movies - Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012) - in October, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

When will the Twilight films be re-released in theatres?

Fathom Entertainment has now confirmed that the Twilight films will return to theatres in the US from October 29 to November 2.

"Twilight fans are some of the most passionate anywhere, making this iconic movie franchise the epitome of a modern-day classic, which Fathom Entertainment is thrilled to help bring back to the big screen in this special cinematic engagement,” said Ray Nutt, chief executive officer of Fathom Entertainment.

“With our partners at Lionsgate, we celebrate 20 years since Stephenie Meyer’s first Twilight book was published and encourage fans to relish The Twilight Saga.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Twilight screenings will take place outside of the US.

Have any of the cast commented?

In the comments section of the post, Lautner further teased fans as he wrote the "🤭" emoji.

How have fans reacted on social media?

Meanwhile, Twilight fans have been sharing their excitement at being able to see their favourite films on the big screen once again - and are already making plans.

One person wrote, "Twilight in the morning with coffee and a bagel smuggled into the theater. break for brunch & mimosas, return buzzed for New Moon. double feature with Eclipse. dinner and drinks, back in time for Breaking Dawn Part 1. popcorn, candy, movie theater wine, Breaking Dawn Part 2. club."





"The concept of drinking two gin & tonics at a chain restaurant and then seeing Twilight in a theatre…most pleasing…" a second person said.









A third person added, "This is my Travis and Taylor engagement announcement."





"I'’m bout to be so locked in," a fourth person commented.









"The concept of watching the twilight saga in full *in theaters*" someone else shared.





Another person commented, "I need to experience Twilight in cinemas PLEASE."





"BIG DAY FOR ANNOYING PEOPLE (ME)".





"I'm listening..."





"Where you been loca?" another said.





"I'm no major Twilight fan, but the vibes are immaculate and the fact that it will be back in theatres THIS autumn......you best believe I'm sat."









"Twilight seeing the box office numbers this year," another said.

