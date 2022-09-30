Twitch streamers keep coming up with new ways to bring in an audience. Whether they’re dancing over Elden Ring bosses, spending vast sums on mobile games or selling keepsakes to adoring fans, their ingenuity is unmatched.

Now one engineering student has upped the ante once more, by adding a carnival-style flare to his playthrough of Jump King.

Suspending himself over a tub filled with water, streamer KeatDawg has rigged a gaming chair to collapse underneath him whenever he dies in-game, leading to him getting repeatedly drenched for even the slightest misstep.

KeatDawg has also posted a behind-the-scenes picture of their setup, which looks suitably splashproof.

KeatDawg even had the foresight to not get any of his electronic equipment wet, by securing his headset to the rig, meaning that it stays in the air as he falls, Looney Tunes-style.

According to the stats at the end of his latest stream, KeatDawg has fallen in the game 943 times and subsequently been dunked 345 for each fatal mistake he has made. So it’s safe to say that he’s going to need a mop once he’s turned the cameras off.

So far KeatDawg has only streamed Jump King, a notoriously perilous platforming game, but he has also expressed interest in using the set-up to play competitive games like Valorant and Fall Guys, according to TheGamer.

